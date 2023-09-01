Wilton's defense throttled West Liberty, resulting in a 46-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The Beavers opened a giant 33-0 gap over the Comets at halftime.

Wilton thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

