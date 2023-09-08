Wilton eventually beat Camanche 26-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Beavers registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

