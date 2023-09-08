Wilton eventually beat Camanche 26-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Beavers registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Storm.
Wilton jumped to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Camanche faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Wilton took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on Aug. 25 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School.
