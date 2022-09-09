Wilton blazes early victory trail over Riverside Highland 55-9

Wilton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-9 victory over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school football action on September 9.
Wilton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.
The Beavers opened a lopsided 48-0 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.
Wilton struck to a 55-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Beavers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Wilton and Riverside Highland squared off with September 10, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For more, click here.
