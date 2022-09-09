Wilton blazes early victory trail over Riverside Highland 55-9

Wilton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-9 victory over Riverside Highland in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

Wilton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Riverside Highland after the first quarter.

The Beavers opened a lopsided 48-0 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.

Wilton struck to a 55-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskies fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Beavers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

