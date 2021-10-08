West Liberty paints near-perfect picture in win over Tipton 35-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Liberty broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 35-14 explosion on Tipton at Tipton High on October 8 in Iowa football action.
West Liberty opened a towering 35-0 gap over Tipton at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on September 24 , Tipton squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
