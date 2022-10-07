West Liberty designs winning blueprint against Tipton 16-6

West Liberty put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Tipton in a 16-6 decision on October 7 in Iowa football action.
Last season, West Liberty and Tipton faced off on October 8, 2021 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 23, Tipton squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. Click here for a recap
