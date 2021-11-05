West Des Moines Valley mauls Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in strong showing 40-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Des Moines Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-14 explosion on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.
Recently on October 22 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City West in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Tigers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense darted to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
West Des Moines Valley's control showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.