West Des Moines Valley mauls Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in strong showing 40-14
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Des Moines Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-14 explosion on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on November 5.

The Tigers opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted to a 19-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

West Des Moines Valley's control showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

