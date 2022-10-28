West Des Moines Valley escapes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in thin win 15-10

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as West Des Moines Valley nipped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 15-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first quarter.

The Spartans took a 10-6 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped a slim margin over West Des Moines Valley as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Tigers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 15-10 scoring margin.

