West Branch takes victory lap past Durant 49-13

West Branch left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Durant 49-13 on September 30 in Iowa football.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

West Branch thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bears outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the final quarter.

