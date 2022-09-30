West Branch takes victory lap past Durant 49-13

West Branch left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Durant 49-13 on September 30 in Iowa football.
West Branch drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.
The Bears fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
West Branch thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bears outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the final quarter.
Last season, West Branch and Durant squared off with October 1, 2021 at West Branch High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
