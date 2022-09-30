 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

West Branch takes victory lap past Durant 49-13

  • 0

West Branch left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Durant 49-13 on September 30 in Iowa football.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Bears fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

West Branch thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bears outscored the Wildcats 9-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, West Branch and Durant squared off with October 1, 2021 at West Branch High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Durant squared off with Wilton in a football game . For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News