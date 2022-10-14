West Branch hits passing gear early to lap Wilton 54-7

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for West Branch during a 54-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
The first quarter gave West Branch a 33-0 lead over Wilton.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
West Branch charged to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bears' advantage was wide enough to weather the Beavers' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, West Branch and Wilton faced off on October 15, 2021 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Wilton faced off against Mediapolis and West Branch took on Durant on September 30 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.