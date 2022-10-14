West Branch hits passing gear early to lap Wilton 54-7

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for West Branch during a 54-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 33-0 lead over Wilton.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Branch charged to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears' advantage was wide enough to weather the Beavers' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

