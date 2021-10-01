 Skip to main content
West Branch finds a way to knock off Durant 28-14
West Branch rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Durant 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.

The start wasn't the problem for Durant, who began with an 8-7 edge over West Branch through the end of the first quarter.

The Bears' offense jumped on top to a 28-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

West Branch's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

