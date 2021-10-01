West Branch finds a way to knock off Durant 28-14

West Branch rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Durant 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
The start wasn't the problem for Durant, who began with an 8-7 edge over West Branch through the end of the first quarter.
The Bears' offense jumped on top to a 28-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
West Branch's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.