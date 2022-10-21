 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Goose Lake Northeast 7-6

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Wellman Mid-Prairie defeated Goose Lake Northeast 7-6 on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on October 22, 2021 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Camanche in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

