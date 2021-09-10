Waterloo West climbs out of hole to beat Davenport West 45-7

Waterloo West overcame a first quarter deficit in a 45-7 win over Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Wahawks' power showed as they carried a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Waterloo West's offense struck to a 25-7 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Davenport West authored a promising start, taking advantage of Waterloo West 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
