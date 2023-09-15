Waterloo West collected a solid win over Davenport North in a 19-3 verdict in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Waterloo West moved in front of Davenport North 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Waterloo West breathed fire to a 19-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.

