Waterloo West collected a solid win over Davenport North in a 19-3 verdict in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.
Waterloo West moved in front of Davenport North 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
Waterloo West breathed fire to a 19-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport North squared off with Davenport Assumption in a football game.
