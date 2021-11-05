 Skip to main content
Villa Park Willowbrook edges Moline in snug affair 30-26
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Villa Park Willowbrook nabbed it to nudge past Moline 30-26 on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Recently on October 22 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 10-7 lead over the Maroons.

Moline proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-17 advantage over Villa Park Willowbrook at the half.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Villa Park Willowbrook got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 13-0 to finish the game in style.

