Villa Park Willowbrook edges Moline in snug affair 30-26

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Villa Park Willowbrook nabbed it to nudge past Moline 30-26 on November 5 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 22 , Moline squared up on Geneseo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 10-7 lead over the Maroons.
Moline proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-17 advantage over Villa Park Willowbrook at the half.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Villa Park Willowbrook got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 13-0 to finish the game in style.
