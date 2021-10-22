 Skip to main content
View from above: Wellman Mid-Prairie's quick lead takes Goose Lake Northeast out of its game 35-28
View from above: Wellman Mid-Prairie's quick lead takes Goose Lake Northeast out of its game 35-28

Wellman Mid-Prairie rocketed in front early and held off Goose Lake Northeast's rally for a 35-28 victory during this Iowa football game.

The Golden Hawks drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over the Rebels after the first quarter.

The Golden Hawks kept a 28-14 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's command showed as it carried a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Rebels' finishing flurry, but the Golden Hawks swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

