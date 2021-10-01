Vice-grip defense fuels Moline's win over East Moline United Township 41-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout East Moline United Township 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
Recently on September 17 , Moline squared up on Rock Island in a football game . For more, click here.
The Maroons drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
Moline fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at East Moline United Township's expense.
Moline pulled ahead of East Moline United Township 31-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Lede AI Sports Desk
