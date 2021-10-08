Van Horne Benton takes a toll on Davenport Assumption 23-3

Van Horne Benton handed Davenport Assumption a tough 23-3 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.
Recently on September 23 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . Click here for a recap
Van Horne Benton's offense darted to a 14-3 lead over Davenport Assumption at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
Lede AI Sports Desk
