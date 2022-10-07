Van Horne Benton posts win at Davenport Assumption's expense 28-14

Davenport Assumption was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Van Horne Benton prevailed 28-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.

Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Bobcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.

The Knights fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bobcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

