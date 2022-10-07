Van Horne Benton posts win at Davenport Assumption's expense 28-14

Davenport Assumption was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Van Horne Benton prevailed 28-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 7.
Van Horne Benton drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
The Bobcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Knights.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.
The Knights fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bobcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Davenport Assumption played in a 23-3 game on October 8, 2021. Click here for a recap
