Urbandale designs winning blueprint on Bettendorf 13-3
Urbandale designs winning blueprint on Bettendorf 13-3

Urbandale dumped Bettendorf 13-3 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

The third quarter gave Urbandale a 13-3 lead over Bettendorf.

Urbandale registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over Bettendorf.

