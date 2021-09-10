United Township escapes Geneseo 22-17

United Township posted a tight 22-17 win over Geneseo in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
United Township's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 14-0 scoring edge over Geneseo.
Geneseo had a 17-8 edge on United Township at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 10-8 at intermission over the Panthers.
The start wasn't the problem for Geneseo, who began with a 10-0 edge over United Township through the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Geneseo faced off against Chicago Comer College Prep and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Lindblom on August 28 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
