Toulon Stark County severs Woodhull Al/Cam's hopes 33-14

Toulon Stark County collected a 33-14 victory over Woodhull Al/Cam in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Toulon Stark County roared in front of Woodhull Al/Cam 27-6 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 20-6 at intermission.
The Rebels drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over the Aces after the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
