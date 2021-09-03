Tough tussle: Peru St. Bede steps past Erie E/P 15-13

Peru St. Bede wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 15-13 victory over Erie E/P in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
The Bruins broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-13 lead over the Panthers.
Erie E/P authored a promising start, taking advantage of Peru St. Bede 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
