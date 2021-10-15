Tough tussle: Erie E/P steps past Monmouth-Roseville 25-16

A tight-knit tilt turned in Erie E/P's direction just enough to squeeze past Monmouth-Roseville 25-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Monmouth-Roseville took an 8-7 lead over Erie E/P heading to the intermission locker room.
Erie E/P broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead over Monmouth-Roseville.
Recently on October 1 , Erie E/P squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.