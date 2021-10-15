 Skip to main content
Tough tussle: Erie E/P steps past Monmouth-Roseville 25-16
Tough tussle: Erie E/P steps past Monmouth-Roseville 25-16

A tight-knit tilt turned in Erie E/P's direction just enough to squeeze past Monmouth-Roseville 25-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Monmouth-Roseville took an 8-7 lead over Erie E/P heading to the intermission locker room.

Erie E/P broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 19-16 lead over Monmouth-Roseville.

