Too much punch: Muscatine knocks out Dubuque Hempstead 42-31

Muscatine pushed past Dubuque Hempstead for a 42-31 win for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

Muscatine opened with a 21-6 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Muskies' offense jumped in front for a 35-19 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Dubuque Hempstead clawed to within 35-25 through the third quarter.

The Muskies held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

