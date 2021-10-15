Too much punch: Iowa City Regina knocks out Durant 34-16

Saddled up and ready to go, Iowa City Regina spurred past Durant 34-16 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.
Iowa City Regina moved in front of Durant 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City Regina's offense jumped on top to a 17-0 lead over Durant at halftime.
Iowa City Regina's force showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
