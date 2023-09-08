It was a tough night for Mt. Pleasant which was overmatched by Tipton in this 35-7 verdict.

The Tigers' offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

