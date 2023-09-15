Tipton collected a solid win over West Liberty in a 21-11 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory at Tipton High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Tipton a 7-3 lead over West Liberty.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Liberty squared off with Wilton in a football game.

