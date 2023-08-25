Defense dominated as Tipton pitched a 54-0 shutout of Letts Louisa-Muscatine in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Tigers registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 20-0 advantage in the frame.

