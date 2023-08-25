Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 13-0 shutout of Wellman Mid-Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Wilton took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Wellman Mid-Prairie after the first quarter.

The Beavers fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Golden Hawks' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

