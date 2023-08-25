Geneseo's defense throttled Chicago Comer, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 28-0 lead over Chicago Comer.

The Maple Leafs opened a huge 49-0 gap over the Catamounts at halftime.

Geneseo roared to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Geneseo and Chicago Comer squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Geneseo High School.

