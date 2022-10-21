Taylor Ridge Rockridge's speedy start jolts Orion 49-18

An early dose of momentum thrust Taylor Ridge Rockridge to a 49-18 runaway past Orion in Illinois high school football action on October 21.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Orion 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 28-12 lead over the Chargers at halftime.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulled to a 42-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion played in a 49-28 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 7, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sherrard and Orion took on Morrison on October 7 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.