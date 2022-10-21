 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's speedy start jolts Orion 49-18

An early dose of momentum thrust Taylor Ridge Rockridge to a 49-18 runaway past Orion in Illinois high school football action on October 21.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Orion 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 28-12 lead over the Chargers at halftime.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge pulled to a 42-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

