Taylor Ridge Rockridge's convoy passes Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-14
Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-14 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's influence showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 13-7 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 7-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.

