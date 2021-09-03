Taylor Ridge Rockridge's convoy passes Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28-14 on September 3 in Illinois football action.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's influence showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 13-7 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic at the intermission.
The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 7-0 lead over Sterling Newman Central Catholic.
