Taylor Ridge Rockridge shuts off the power on Kewanee 42-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't tinker with Kewanee, scoring a 42-14 result in the win column on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Kewanee after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.

Kewanee clawed to within 35-7 through the third quarter.

The Rockets and the Boilermakers each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Morrison in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

