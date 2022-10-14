Taylor Ridge Rockridge shuts off the power on Kewanee 42-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't tinker with Kewanee, scoring a 42-14 result in the win column on October 14 in Illinois football action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Kewanee after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.

Kewanee clawed to within 35-7 through the third quarter.

The Rockets and the Boilermakers each scored in the final quarter.

