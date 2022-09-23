Taylor Ridge Rockridge shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Monmouth-Roseville 28-14

Taylor Ridge Rockridge staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-14 win over Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Monmouth-Roseville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved to a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

