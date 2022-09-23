 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylor Ridge Rockridge shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Monmouth-Roseville 28-14

  • 0

Taylor Ridge Rockridge staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-14 win over Monmouth-Roseville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Monmouth-Roseville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets kept a 7-6 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved to a 21-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rockets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with September 24, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 9 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneseo outlasts Galesburg 21-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Geneseo still prevailed 21-7 against Galesburg on September 16 in Illinois football.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mount Zion head football coach Patrick Etherton

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News