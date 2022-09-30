Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Morrison 36-22 during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Morrison, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets kept a 29-16 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

