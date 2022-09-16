The force was strong for Taylor Ridge Rockridge as it pierced Erie E/P during Friday's 51-21 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Erie E/P after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 44-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped to a 51-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 14-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

