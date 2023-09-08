Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Port Byron Riverdale 61-14 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 2-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sterling Newman and Port Byron Riverdale took on Dupo on Aug. 26 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.