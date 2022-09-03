Taylor Ridge Rockridge engulfs Sterling Newman Central Catholic in point barrage 33-8

Taylor Ridge Rockridge swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33-8 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on September 2 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman Central Catholic faced off on September 3, 2021 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap
