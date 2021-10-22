Taylor Ridge Rockridge drums Orion in sound fashion 49-28

Taylor Ridge Rockridge offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Orion with an all-around effort during this 49-28 victory in Illinois high school football on October 22.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge took control in the third quarter with a 35-14 advantage over Orion.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 49-28 tie.
