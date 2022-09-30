Taking care of business: Monticello scores early, often in pounding of Camanche 48-12

Monticello shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Camanche 48-12 in Iowa high school football action on September 30.

Monticello opened with a 31-6 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-6 edge.

