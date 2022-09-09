Take a seat: Central DeWitt owns Clinton in huge victory 37-14

Central DeWitt swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Clinton 37-14 at Clinton High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

The Sabers registered a 30-7 advantage at halftime over the River Kings.

Clinton clawed to within 30-14 through the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Sabers outscored the River Kings 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

