 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm warning: Rock Island unleashes full fury on Geneseo 48-7
0 Comments

Storm warning: Rock Island unleashes full fury on Geneseo 48-7

  • 0

Rock Island's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Geneseo 48-7 during this Illinois football game.

Recently on October 1 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Rocks opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.

Rock Island opened a huge 35-7 gap over Geneseo at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Rocks and the Maple Leafs were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More Bears COVID-19 concerns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News