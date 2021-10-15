Storm warning: Rock Island unleashes full fury on Geneseo 48-7

Rock Island's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Geneseo 48-7 during this Illinois football game.
Recently on October 1 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Rocks opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
Rock Island opened a huge 35-7 gap over Geneseo at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Rocks and the Maple Leafs were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.