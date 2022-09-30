Storm warning: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon rains down on Davenport Assumption 42-17

Davenport Assumption got no credit and no consideration from Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon, which slammed the door 42-17 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.
The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Mustangs opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.
Davenport Assumption stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 28-17.
The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 24-12 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
