 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Storm warning: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon rains down on Davenport Assumption 42-17

  • 0

Davenport Assumption got no credit and no consideration from Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon, which slammed the door 42-17 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Mustangs opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Davenport Assumption stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 28-17.

The Mustangs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 24-12 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 16, Davenport Assumption squared off with Solon in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News