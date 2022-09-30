 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Storm warning: Mediapolis unleashes full fury on Wilton 42-21

  • 0

Mediapolis ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Wilton 42-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mediapolis moved to a 28-14 bulge over Wilton as the fourth quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Beavers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 16, Wilton squared off with Durant in a football game . For more, click here.

People are also reading…

