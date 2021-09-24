Storm warning: Iowa City Regina leaves whiplash on Wilton 35-7

Iowa City Regina's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wilton 35-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 24.
The Regals struck in front of the Beavers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City Regina fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at Wilton's expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 35-7 tie.
