 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storm warning: Iowa City Regina leaves whiplash on Wilton 35-7
0 Comments

Storm warning: Iowa City Regina leaves whiplash on Wilton 35-7

  • 0

Iowa City Regina's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wilton 35-7 in Iowa high school football action on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Wilton squared up on Riverside Highland in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Regals struck in front of the Beavers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City Regina fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at Wilton's expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Fireworks started in the final quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 35-7 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News