Storm warning: Fulton rains down on Ottawa Marquette 55-14

Fulton earned a convincing 55-14 win over Ottawa Marquette in Illinois high school football action on November 6.
The first quarter gave Fulton a 20-0 lead over Ottawa Marquette.
The Steamers' offense pulled ahead to a 27-7 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
The Steamers took control in the third quarter with a 55-7 advantage over the Crusaders.
Recently on October 22 , Fulton squared up on Dakota in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
