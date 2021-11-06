 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Fulton rains down on Ottawa Marquette 55-14
Storm warning: Fulton rains down on Ottawa Marquette 55-14

Fulton earned a convincing 55-14 win over Ottawa Marquette in Illinois high school football action on November 6.

The first quarter gave Fulton a 20-0 lead over Ottawa Marquette.

The Steamers' offense pulled ahead to a 27-7 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

The Steamers took control in the third quarter with a 55-7 advantage over the Crusaders.

Recently on October 22 , Fulton squared up on Dakota in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

