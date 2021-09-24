Storm warning: Burlington leaves whiplash on Clinton 55-13

Burlington's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 55-13 blowout at Clinton High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .
The Grayhounds opened with a 28-0 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.
The Grayhounds opened a whopping 35-0 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Clinton squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.