Storm warning: Burlington leaves whiplash on Clinton 55-13
Storm warning: Burlington leaves whiplash on Clinton 55-13

Burlington's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 55-13 blowout at Clinton High on September 24 in Iowa football action. .

The Grayhounds opened with a 28-0 advantage over the River Kings through the first quarter.

The Grayhounds opened a whopping 35-0 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Recently on September 10 , Clinton squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

