Stopped cold: Fulton thwarts East Dubuque's quest 30-20
Fulton put together a victorious gameplan to stop East Dubuque 30-20 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored East Dubuque 8-0 in the final period.

The Steamers' control showed as they carried a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Fulton's offense moved to a 14-12 lead over East Dubuque at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Fulton and East Dubuque were both scoreless.

