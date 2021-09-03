Stopped cold: Fulton thwarts East Dubuque's quest 30-20

Fulton put together a victorious gameplan to stop East Dubuque 30-20 on September 3 in Illinois football action.
Conditioning showed as Fulton outscored East Dubuque 8-0 in the final period.
The Steamers' control showed as they carried a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Fulton's offense moved to a 14-12 lead over East Dubuque at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Fulton and East Dubuque were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.