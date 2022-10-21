Stop sign: Williamsburg renders Camanche's offense pointless 42-0

Williamsburg's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Camanche 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Storm at the intermission.

Williamsburg breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

