Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Stop sign: Williamsburg renders Camanche's offense pointless 42-0

Williamsburg's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Camanche 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Storm at the intermission.

Williamsburg breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 7, Camanche squared off with Goose Lake Northeast in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

