Stop sign: Rock Island renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 56-0
Stop sign: Rock Island renders Rock Island Alleman's offense pointless 56-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Rock Island followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 56-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Davenport Assumption and Rock Island took on Pekin on August 27 at Rock Island High School.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The third quarter gave Rock Island a 56-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

The Rocks registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 14-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

